The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames announced their temporary staffing plans Monday which include cutbacks and salary rollbacks.

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) implemented a temporary staff reduction of 139 employees effective April 13 as well as compensation rollback for all continuing staff working from home.

OEG also created employee assistance funding which combined with government programs, will ensure that non-executive employees will receive 75 to 90 per cent of their salary.

This follows the decision made on March 24 by the organization’s senior hockey and business executives to voluntarily forgo between 50 to 100 percent of their compensation.

"Like so many other businesses in the sports, entertainment and hospitality industry, we are implementing these measures in the face of an unprecedented challenge and rapidly evolving landscape. These actions are difficult but necessary to respond to the reality of an effective shutdown of our business. In spite of this, we remain committed to doing all that we can for our employees, said OEG Business President & COO Tom Anselmi. "We are protecting the livelihood of our employees as best we can and are committed to getting them back to work as soon as possible."

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) made the decision to proceed with a 60-day temporary layoff for certain personnel and salary rollbacks.

Approximately 150 employees representing 50 per cent of its full-time workforce have been given two weeks notice of the 60-day temporary layoff effective April 13. CSEC will provide an Employment Insurance top up payment to all employees affected by the temporary layoff and will continue to pay for health and dental benefits.

The other 150 employees will see salary reductions ranging from 10 to 25 percent.

"The health and safety of our employees, fans, customers and the general public remain our top priorities. Postponing all events at the Scotiabank Saddledome and implementing a "work from home" program, for a business that is 100% dependent upon staging events, are the steps necessary to ensure we remain focused on those top priorities," said CSEC President & CEO John Bean.

"We are working extremely hard to limit the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on our employees. The implementation of this cost reduction plan will provide predictability of income to our staff while minimizing the negative impact on their financial health and that of the business."

"We want to stress the temporary nature of these layoffs. The remaining staff, on reduced compensation, have been retained to navigate this crisis and help us prepare for eventual recovery and the return to work of their colleagues. We are so grateful for the dedication, work ethic, understanding and patience of all our employees throughout this difficult situation."