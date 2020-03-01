NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL's First Star for the month of February.

New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad and Boston Bruins right-wing David Pastrnak rounded out the three stars awards.

Draisaitl led the league in scoring for February with 23 points (10-13-23) in 14 games as the Oilers posted a 7-5-2 record to maintain second place in the Pacific Division. Draisaitl had at least one point in 10 of 14 games, including seven multi-point efforts highlighted by four-point outings Feb. 1 and Feb. 11. He notched goals in eight games — including two game-winners — and concluded the month with 2-1-3 on Feb. 29 against the Winnipeg Jets to reach the 100-point mark for the second time in his career.

Zibanejad tied for first in goals (11) and ranked second in points for the month (11-9-20) as the Rangers shared the League lead with 11 wins in February to move from nine points outside a playoff position to within two points of a Wild Card spot.

Pastrnak finished February with 19 points (10-9-19) in 14 games, including an NHL-best four game-winning goals as the Bruins shared the league lead with 11 wins to move into first place in the overall standings.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes is the NHL's rookie of the month.

Hughes led all rookies with 15 points (2-13-15 in 13 games played) and shared the overall NHL lead with 13 assists.

Hughes edged New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, Chicago Blackhawks wing Dominik Kubalik, Dallas Stars wing Denis Gurianov, Montreal Canadiens centre Ryan Suzuki and Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar for the award.