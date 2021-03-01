Oilers claim G Stalock off waivers from Wild

The Edmonton Oilers claimed goalie Alex Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild Monday.

Stalock, 33, has not played a game with the Wild this season.

In 151 career NHL games, the Minnesota native has recorded a 61-49-18 record with a 2.61 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

In other waiver news, Florida Panthers veteran forward Brett Connolly cleared waivers.