The Edmonton Oilers claimed goalie Alex Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild Monday.

Stalock, 33, has not played a game with the Wild this season.

In 151 career NHL games, the Minnesota native has recorded a 61-49-18 record with a 2.61 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

In other waiver news, Florida Panthers veteran forward Brett Connolly cleared waivers.