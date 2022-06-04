Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin scored at the 16:12 mark to knot the score at 1-1 with the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final now in the books.

Connor McDavid found the net 38 seconds into the game to get the Edmonton Oilers on the board first.

The Oilers were forced onto the penalty kill shortly after McDavid’s marker as Evander Kane was assessed a five-minute major for boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri. The Avalanche were not able to convert on the power play.

Kadri left the ice and did not return during the first period.

Colorado leads the series 2-0.