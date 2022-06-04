The Colorado Avalanche lead the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 after 40 minutes of play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday.

The Avalanche took their first lead on Valeri Nichushkin’s second goal of the game early in the middle frame.

Nichushkin also scored at the 16:12 mark of the opening period to knot the score at 1-1.

Connor McDavid found the net 38 seconds into the game to get the Oilers on the board first.

The Oilers were forced onto the penalty kill shortly after McDavid’s marker as Evander Kane was assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri.

Colorado did not convert on the ensuing power play.

Kadri left the ice following the hit and did not return.

Colorado leads the series 2-0.