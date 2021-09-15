Up Next

The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday that the team has signed forward Colton Sceviour to a professional tryout contract.

Sceviour, 32, has registered five goals and 10 points in 16 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

The Red Deer, Alberta native has 64 goals ad 87 assists in 500 career NHL games with the Penguins, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.