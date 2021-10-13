Up Next

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Colton Sceviour on Wednesday to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 in NHL.

Additonally, the Oilers loaned defenceman Philip Broberg to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, recalled Kyle Turris from the Conodors, placed forward Josh Archibald on long-term injured reserve and put winger Zack Kassian on injured reserve.

Sceviour attended training camp with the Oilers on a professional tryout contract.

The 32-year-old registered five goals and 10 points in 16 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

The Red Deer, Alberta native has 64 goals ad 87 assists in 500 career NHL games with the Penguins, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.

Archibald Out Long-Term

Archibald was ruled out indefinitely earlier this month after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

The 28-year-old had seven goals and 13 points in 52 games last season. He has 39 goals and 70 points in 235 games with the Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes.

Kassian remains in the concussion protocol after being injured in a preseason game last week.