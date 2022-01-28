How is Edmonton reacting to the addition of Kane?

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Colton Sceviour on waivers Friday, with Evander Kane set to make his debut with the team Saturday.

Sceviour, 32, has two goals and five points in 30 games with the Oilers this season. A veteran of 530 NHL games, he is in his first season with Edmonton after spending last year with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



🔸 William Lagesson assigned to taxi squad

🔹 Colton Sceviour placed on waivers#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 28, 2022

The Oilers signed Kane to a one-year deal Thursday and announced Friday he will make his season debut Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

In another roster move, the Oilers assigned William Lagesson to their taxi squad on Friday.