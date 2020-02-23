McDavid eager to get back and help Oilers in their playoff push

The Edmonton Oilers will welcome back star centre Connor McDavid to their lineup Sunday night when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid will play tonight. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 23, 2020

McDavid has been out since sustaining a quad injury on February 8.

McDavid will likely play with Alex Chiasson and Sam Gagner, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. Head coach Dave Tippett said there will be no limits on McDavid's ice time against the Kings.

McDavid likely to play with Chiasson and Gagner on his wings to start. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 23, 2020

The 23-year-old practised Thursday and took part in the Oilers optional skate on Friday but did not play Friday against the Minnesota Wild.

In 55 games with the Oilers this season, McDavid has 30 goals and 81 points. The 23-year-old remains third in the league in scoring despite missing the past five games.

The Oilers are 3-2-1 without McDavid in the lineup.