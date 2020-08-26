Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green announced his retirement on Wednesday after 15 seasons in the NHL.

Green, who opted out of the NHL's Return to Play last month citing deeply personal family health reasons, confirmed his decision to The Athletic.

“I actually had time to spend soul-searching,” said Green. “I found that it was time, that I needed to move on. There’s a lot of things going on that a lot of people are shielded from, harsh realities in culture, society. Being in quarantine kind of (underscored) that for me. I realized that I’ve been very fortunate, and a lot of people not so much.”

"The first thing Bruce said to me in Washington was, 'Are you ready to start scoring goals?' It's just when you have that freedom and that support, it's amazing what you can do as a player." - Mike Green, who tells @TheAthleticDC that he's retiring #Caps https://t.co/wCDFzdUzlg — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) August 26, 2020

Green was acquired by the Oilers ahead of the trade deadline in February, but appeared in just two games with the club before play was paused in March. He had three goals and 11 assists in 50 games this season with the Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.

The 34-year-old is a veteran of 880 NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Red Wings and Oilers, posting 150 goals and 501 points during his career.

A first-round pick of the Capitals in 2004, Green scored a career-high 31 goals in 68 games during the 2008-09 season with Washington. He had 19 goals and 76 points in 75 games the following season. finishing as a Norris Trophy finalist for the second straight year.