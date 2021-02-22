1h ago
Oilers' Koekkoek confirms broken collarbone
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Slater Koekkoek appeared to confirm on social media he has a broken collarbone. Koekkoek left the Oilers' game against the Calgary Flames Saturday after just a few shifts when he took a hit from Flames' forward Sam Bennett.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 1, Oilers 7
Koekkoek, 27, is playing in his first season with the Oilers and has recorded one goal in 16 games.