Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will not return to tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche due to a lower-body injury, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug reports that Nurse did not play the last eight minutes of the second period due to a leg issue. He had 10 TOI and zero points before departing the game.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and 35 points in 70 games this season as the Oilers currently sit second in the Pacific Division.