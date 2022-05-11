The Edmonton Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for their must-win Game 6 on Thursday.

Nurse received a one-game suspension from NHL's Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for head-butting Phillip Danault of the Los Angeles Kings.

The incident occurred during the Oilers’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 5, as they fell behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. In the final seconds of the second period, Nurse appeared to ram his head upwards towards the face of Danault. A scrum broke out between the two, though no penalties were called on the play.

The 27-year-old has one goal and two points through five games in the series and leads the team in ice time with an average of 21:45 per game. Cody Ceci, who has three assists in the series, sits second on the team in ice time at 20:48 per game, while Duncan Keith is third among defenceman, averaging 19:34.