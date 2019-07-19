McGuire on Flames: 'Some of their older players are over-valued'

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames.

Can confirm Lucic has been traded to Flames. Done. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 19, 2019

Lucic scored six goals and tallied 20 points in 79 regular season games with the Oilers this past season. Edmonton missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The 31-year-old was originally selected by the Boston Bruins 50th overall in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He became a regular in the Bruins lineup in 2007-08.

In 2010-11 Lucic posted a career-high 30 goals and 62 points in 79 games along with five goals and 12 points in 25 playoff games on his way to winning the Stanley Cup with Boston.

The Vancouver, BC native has 198 goals and 501 points in 890 career NHL games. In 114 career playoff games, Lucic has 28 goals and 70 points.

Lucic is entering the fourth season of a seven-year, $42 million contract and carries a $6 million cap hit per season.

