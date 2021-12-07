58m ago
Oilers activate F Shore, waive Perlini
The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Devin Shore off injured reserve Tuesday and placed winger Brendan Perlini on waivers.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Kings 5, Oilers 1
The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Devin Shore off injured reserve Tuesday and placed winger Brendan Perlini on waivers.
Shore has been sidelined since Nov. 5 with a lower-body injury. He has one goal and two points in eight games this season, his second with the Oilers.
Perlini is without a point in 13 games with the Oilers this season. He spent last season with Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss A League, posting nine goals and 16 points 21 games.
The 25-year-old is signed to a one-year, $750,000 contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July.