What's gone wrong for the Oilers over their six-game slide?

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Devin Shore has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett and forward Ryan McLeod were previously placed in the protocol on Tuesday.

Shore, 27, has one goal and one assist in 12 games this season. He logged 8:13 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Oilers, who have lost six straight games, are scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night with associate coach Jim Playfair filling in for Tippett behind the bench.