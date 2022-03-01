Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Looks like Duncs will be ready to go."



Coach Woodcroft on Keith as the d-man took morning skate today & is expected to return tonight vs. the Flyers. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/z0CjPfbeJ0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 1, 2022

Keith has been out since Feb. 9 due to a concussion and was present at today's morning skate.

The 38-year-old has one goal and 14 points in 35 games this season, his first with the Oilers.

Edmonton is currently fourth in the Pacific Division with 61 points.