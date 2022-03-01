Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. 

Keith has been out since Feb. 9 due to a concussion and was present at today's morning skate.

The 38-year-old has one goal and 14 points in 35 games this season, his first with the Oilers. 

Edmonton is currently fourth in the Pacific Division with 61 points. 

 