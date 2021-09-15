Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway underwent successful wrist surgery on Tuesday, the team announced.

The forward is expected to be out for a minimum of three months.

During the recovery process of his previous wrist injury, it was determined by specialists that he required further surgery.

Holloway, 19, had surgery for a fracture in his wrist while playing at the University of Wisconsin earlier this year.

During the recovery process it was determined by Oilers medical staff and surgical hand specialists that he required further surgery.

The forward scored 11 goals and added 24 assists in 23 games with Wisconsin this season, and tallied two points in six games with Canada at the U20 World Junior Championship.

Holloway was selected 14th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract in April after spending two years at Wisconsin.