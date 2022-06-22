Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday "the hope is" to re-sign Evander Kane this summer.

Kane is a pending unrestricted free agent, having joined the Oilers in January on a pro-rated one-year, $2.1 million contract after his seven-year deal with the San Jose Sharks was terminated by the team.

Holland said he wasn't sure how Kane's grievance process with the Sharks, which is expected to extend past July 13, would impact the Oilers ability to sign the winger. Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal when his contract was terminated due to an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols. He stands to lose approximately $22.9 million from the deal.

The NHL announced in January that Kane would not face discipline for the alleged protocol breach which occurred while he was with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The 30-year-old had 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games with the Oilers this season. He added 13 goals and 17 points in 15 games as Edmonton reached the Western Conference Final.

The fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers at the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane has had NHL stints with the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Oilers.