The Edmonton Oilers are expected to re-sign forward Gaetan Haas and sign free agent defenceman Theodor Lennstrom to contracts, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Also as speculated, expect contracts to come for F Gaetan Haas 5-5-10 (58gp) and 25 year old Swedish free agent defenceman Theodor Lennstrom out of Frolunda. Team continues to round out the edges of it's roster for next season. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 27, 2020

Haas, a 28-year-old NHL rookie from Switzerland, has five goals and five assists over 58 games with the Oilers this season. The centre played professionally for a decade in Switzerland before signing a one-year contract with the Oilers on July 1 last year.

Lennstrom, 25, netted three goals and added 12 assists with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this past season. Lennstrom, a native of Sweden, has played professionally in his home country for the past seven seasons.

Rishaug also notes that most of the Oilers who stayed in Edmonton following the league's shutdown on March 12, like Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse, have now gone to their off-season homes.