Newly acquired winger Andreas Athanasiou took only one shift in the third period before being ruled out for the remainder of the Edmonton Oilers' 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Dave Tippett said postgame, though, that Athanasiou is not expected to be out long-term.

“I don’t think it’s serious,” said Tippett. “I didn’t see it because of any one play. He was hurt in the second and tried it in the third but couldn’t go.”

Traded Monday to the Oilers from the Detroit Red Wings along with Ryan Kuffner for Sam Gagner and two second-round draft picks, Athanasiou was playing in his second game with the team on Wednesday. He was without a point in 11 minutes of ice time against the Golden Knights, but opened his Oilers tenure with a goal and an assist against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has opened his time with the Oilers playing on a line with Connor McDavid and fellow deadline-day addition Tyler Ennis. In 48 games this season with the Red Wings and Oilers, Athanasiou has 11 goals and 26 points and is a minus-44.

He has 84 goals and 156 points in 296 career NHL games.