Kyle Brodziak will not play another NHL game due to a back injury.

The Edmonton Oilers winger failed his physical on Thursday and is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve in the final year of his contract.

“Its a degeneration of the disc,” Brodziak told the Edmonton Journal. "I definitely can’t play anymore.”

Brodziak scored six goals and posted nine points in 70 games with the Oilers last season, returning to the team that drafted him last July on a two-year, $2.3 million contract.

The 35-year-old is a veteran of 917 career NHL games, posting 129 goals and 296 points. He said Thursday he had hoped to play 1,000 games in the league.

“There was a game early in my NHL career where one of my teammates was honoured for that and 1,000 games became a serious goal of mine. I didn’t get it. It would have been a cool milestone, but I’m thankful for the career I had,” he said.

A seventh-round pick of the Oilers in 2003, Brodziak made his NHL debut with the team during the 2005-06 season. He then spent time with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues before returning to Edmonton.

The Oilers can receive $1.15 million in cap relief by placing Brodziak on LTIR.