The Edmonton Oilers and pending RFA D Darnell Nurse are finalizing a two-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The deal is expected to have an average annual value of just higher than $5.5M.

The contract buys out the reaming years Nurse has before he can become an UFA in 2022.

In 55 games this season, Nurse has four goals and 24 points.

Nurse singed a two-year $6.4 million contract in 2018.

He was the seventh pick in the 2013 NHL draft.

