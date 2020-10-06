Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

"Earlier Today, Oilers Captain Connor McDavid underwent medical testing that revealed a positive result for the COVID-19 virus," the team said on its Twitter account. Since that time, he has been in voluntary self-quarantine at his home.

"He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols. He is feeling well and is experiencing mild symptoms."

McDavid scored 34 goals and added 63 assists in 64 games last season. He also had five goals and four assists in four games during the 2020 playoffs.