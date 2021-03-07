1h ago
Oilers F Yamamoto fined $3,854 for tripping
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto has been fined $3,854.17, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for a dangerous trip on Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson during Saturday's game.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 2, Oilers 3
The incident occurred at 14:12 of the first period and Yamamoto was assessed a minor penalty for tripping in the Oilers' 3-2 over the Flames.
In 26 games this season, Yamamoto has six goals and 13 points.
A first round pick (22nd overall) of the Oilers in 2017, the Spokane, WA. native has 18 goals and 44 points in 79 career NHL games.