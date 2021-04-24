Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett confirmed Saturday that forward Zack Kassian is week to week with a lower-body injury.

Coach Tipp notes that Smith left today's #Oilers practice with some discomfort but was checked out & is okay.



Coach also confirms that Kassian will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/hmPVi7Pd3d — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2021

Kassian had left Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens in the first period and did not return.

He delivered a hit to Habs defenceman Shea Weber behind the Montreal net early on and was seen struggling to put weight on his left leg. Kassian required help from the training staff getting down the tunnel.

In 27 games this season, Kassian has two goals and three assists.

In other news, goaltender Mike Smith exited Saturday's practice early in some discomfort. Tippett noted that Smith was checked out and is okay.