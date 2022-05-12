With their season on the line, the Edmonton Oilers are reuniting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The two star forwards were on a line with Kailer Yamamoto during Thursday's skate ahead of Game 6 against the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid has two goals and nine points through five games in the series, while Draisaitl has five goals and seven points against the Kings. Yamamoto, who has been on a line with McDavid throughout the series, has one goal and one assist through the five games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moved up to centre the second line between Evander Kane and Zach Hyman, while Josh Archibald and Jesse Puljujarvi worked on the third line with Ryan McLeod at centre. Warren Foegele, Derek Ryan and Zack Kassian formed the fourth line.

With defenceman Darnell Nurse suspended for Game 6, Cody Ceci skated on the team's top pairing with Brett Kulak on defence. Duncan Keith skated with Evan Bouchard, while Kris Russell appears set to draw into the lineup after working alongside Tyson Barrie.

​Draisaitl - McD- Yam

Kane - RNH - Hyman

Archibald - McLeod - JP

Foegele - Ryan - Kassian



Kulak - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Russell - Barrie



Smith

If the Oilers can win to extend the series on Thursday, Game 7 will take place in Edmonton on Saturday.