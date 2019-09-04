Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said Wednesday the team plans to be conservative with Connor McDavid as he works his way back from a knee injury suffered late last season.

"The plan is to be conservative and look at the big picture," Holland said. "He's been skating since late July. He's getting better every week. Let's get him to Edmonton and see where he's at in three weeks. I expect him on ice early in camp. Let's be safe, not sorry."

McDavid gave an update on his injury at BioSteel Camp last week, telling TSN's Kristen Shilton he's making progress with his rehab.

“[I’m] progressing well. Making progress every day,” McDavid said. “Just working hard to get to camp and focus on that. [This off-season] has been different, just focusing on that [rehab]. It’s taking a lot of time, but it’s been good.”

The 22-year-old McDavid had 41 goals and 75 assists in 78 games for the Oilers last season.