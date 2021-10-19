Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith left Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent leg injury.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, it looked like teammate Devin Shore fell on Smith’s left leg during a skirmish near the Oilers crease midway through the second period. Smith left the game and was replaced by Mikko Koskinen.

Looks like when Shore fell he made contact with Mike Smith’s left leg. Seemed to be wincing in pain after. — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) October 20, 2021

Smith, 39, started 30 games last season for the Oilers and is 2-0 with a 1.92 goals against average so far this year.