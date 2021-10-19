1h ago
Oilers goaltender Smith leaves game with apparent injury
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith left Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent injury. Smith was replaced by Mikko Koskinen midway through the second period.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith left Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent leg injury.
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, it looked like teammate Devin Shore fell on Smith’s left leg during a skirmish near the Oilers crease midway through the second period. Smith left the game and was replaced by Mikko Koskinen.
Smith, 39, started 30 games last season for the Oilers and is 2-0 with a 1.92 goals against average so far this year.