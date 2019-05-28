How close are the Oilers to locking down Tippett?

The Edmonton Oilers have hired Dave Tippett as the team’s new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The Oilers have called a press conference from 1pm et/11am mt. to introduce Tippett, which will be streamed LIVE on TSN.ca

Tippett’s hiring makes the first significant move by Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who was hired earlier this month.

Not expecting an announcement on rest of coaching staff today for the Oilers, likely head coach only for now. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 28, 2019

Tippett most recently coached the Arizona Coyotes from 2009-17 and has a career 553-413-28-120 record over 1,114 career games behind the bench with the Dallas Stars and Coyotes. He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year with the Coyotes during the 2009-10 season.

He spent this past season as a senior adviser for Seattle’s expansion franchise.

The 57-year-old native of Moosomin, Sask., spent 721 games as a player in the NHL with the Hartford Whalers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, recording 93 goals and 169 assists for 262 points.

The Oilers fired head coach Todd McLellan in November of this season after a 9-10-1 start and was replaced by Ken Hitchcock for the duration of the 2018-19 campaign.

Edmonton finished with a 35-38-9 record, missing the playoffs for a second straight season.