The Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Ilya Konovalov on waivers on Wednesday after playing 17 games in the American Hockey League this past season. 

The 23-year-old posted a 5-7-3 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage with the Bakersfield Condors in 2021-22.

The Oilers selected Konovalov in the third-round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Russian has yet to play a game in the NHL.