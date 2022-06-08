Holland thinks Woodcroft did a 'fabulous job', will sit down with him next week

The Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Ilya Konovalov on waivers on Wednesday after playing 17 games in the American Hockey League this past season.

The #Oilers have placed goaltender Ilya Konovalov on unconditional waivers. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 8, 2022

The 23-year-old posted a 5-7-3 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage with the Bakersfield Condors in 2021-22.

The Oilers selected Konovalov in the third-round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Russian has yet to play a game in the NHL.