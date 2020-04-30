23m ago
Oilers ink D Niemelainen to deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Markus Niemelainen, a 2016 third-round pick, to a two-year entry-level contract.
TSN.ca Staff
Niemelainen, 21, scored one goal added six assists over 55 games with Assat Pori of Finland's SM-liiga in 2019-20, his third season playing in the league.
Edmonton selected the native of Finland 63rd overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.