The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Markus Niemelainen, a 2016 third-round pick, to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old just completed his third season in the Finnish SM-Liiga, posting one goal & six assists with Assat Pori.

Niemelainen, 21, scored one goal added six assists over 55 games with Assat Pori of Finland's SM-liiga in 2019-20, his third season playing in the league.

Edmonton selected the native of Finland 63rd overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.