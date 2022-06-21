The Edmonton Oilers have signed head coach Jay Woodcroft to a three-year contract extension.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Oilers reached the Western Conference Final under Woodcroft after being out of the playoff picture when he took over as head coach on Feb. 10.

"I think he did a wonderful job… The team responded to him,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said of Woodcroft last week. "I think he did a great job and was a big part of what we accomplished.”

Woodcroft, 45, replaced Dave Tippett following a 23-18-3 start to the season, leaving the Oilers sitting fifth in the Pacific Division and five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Under Woodcroft, the Oilers rebounded to finish 26-9-3, placing second in the Pacific Division. The Oilers won their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings in seven games and defeated the Flames in the second round in five games before being swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western final.

Woodcroft joined the Oilers organization as an assistant coach in 2015 before serving as head coach of the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s AHL affiliate, from 2018 to 2022.