Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira left Monday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens and did not return.

Khaira took a big hit from Alexander Romanov during the first period and was visibly wobbly skating off the ice. Teammate Ethan Bear steadied Khaira and he attempted to make his way to the bench.

The team ruled him out for the night soon after.

This is the second time this season Khaira has been visibly woozy on the ice after a fight with Brett Ritchie last month.

Khaira played 1:59 before departing Monday's matchup. He has three goals and eight assists in 32 games for the Oilers so far this season.

Edmonton went on to win the game 4-1 on a game-winner from Connor McDavid.