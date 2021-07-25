The Edmonton Oilers have extended qualifying offers to forwards Kailer Yamamoto, Tyler Benson, Cooper Marody, and goaltender Stuart Skinner, the team announced on Sunday.

Yamamoto, 22, played 52 games with the Oilers last season, scoring eight goals and 21 points. Drafted 22nd overall by the club in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has played 105 NHL games, scoring 20 goals and adding 32 assists.

Benson, 23, was drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has played seven NHL games, recording one assist.

Marody, 24, has played six NHL games in his career after he was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers 158th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Skinner, 22, was drafted by the Oilers 78th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He played one game with the team this past season, making 38 saves for his first NHL victory.

The team also announced that Dominik Kahun, Jujhar Khaira, and Theodor Lennstrom were not sent qualifying offers.