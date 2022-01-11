Holland on firing a coach mid-season: 'I don't believe in it'

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland reaffirmed his faith in head coach Dave Tippett on Tuesday, despite the team's recent struggles.

"I don't believe in it," Holland said when asked about making an in-season coaching change.

The Oilers, who are winless in their past five games, have slipped outside of the playoff picture with a 2-6-2 record in their past 10 games.

“I believe we have a good team," Holland said. "...Whatever happens is on me.”

Edmonton jumped out to a 9-1 record to begin the season and were 16-5 to start December, but have failed to find the same success since. The team's struggles have come despite star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl sitting atop the NHL scoring race.

Edmonton is currently scheduled to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, their first game since losing 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 5.

Last season, the Oilers posted a 35-19-2 record in the all-Canadian North Division but were swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the playoffs.

Tippett joined the Oilers in 2019 after serving as head coach for the Arizona Coyotes for eight years from 2009-2017. The 60-year-old spent six years as head coach of the Dallas Stars prior to his time with the Coyotes.