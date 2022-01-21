Button: If goaltending isn't addressed, the Oilers will continue to have problems

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Kyle Turris on waivers Friday.

Oilers place Turris on waivers today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 21, 2022

Turris, 32, has one goal and four points in 21 games this season for the Oilers, his second with the team.

The third pick in the 2007 NHL Draft by the then-Phoenix Coyotes, Turris has had NHL stints with the Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators and Oilers.

The New Westminster, B.C. native has 168 goals and 425 points in 774 career NHL games.

Edmonton also placed forward Tim Soderlund on unconditional waivers for purposes of termination. Soderlund was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the Duncan Keith trade in July 2021.

The Oilers are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers.