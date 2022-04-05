Oilers F Draisaitl out on Tuesday vs. Sharks

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is out for Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

This is the first contest Draisaitl has missed since October 21, 2017, bringing his streak of 354 consecutive games to an end.

The 26-year-old did not practice on Monday due to "maintenance", but did participate in Tuesday’s optional skate.

Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season in Sunday’s victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

He has 101 points on the season, trailing only Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau (102) and his teammate Connor McDavid (105), in the race for the Art Ross Trophy.