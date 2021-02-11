23m ago
Oilers-Habs start time pushed back an hour
The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will not be starting on schedule for their Thursday night game in Montreal, the league announced.
TSN.ca Staff
“As a result of an Edmonton Oilers’ player entering the League’s COVID Protcol earlier today, the League announced a change to the start time of their game against the Canadiens tonight from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. ET so as to allow for the completion and analysis of Oilers’ test results in advance of the game.” The league announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Statement from the @NHL on tonight’s @EdmontonOilers - @CanadiensMTL game start time. pic.twitter.com/YCqMQamJCd— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2021
