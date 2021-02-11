The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will not be starting on schedule for their Thursday night game in Montreal, the league announced.

“As a result of an Edmonton Oilers’ player entering the League’s COVID Protcol earlier today, the League announced a change to the start time of their game against the Canadiens tonight from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. ET so as to allow for the completion and analysis of Oilers’ test results in advance of the game.” The league announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.

