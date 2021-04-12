Kulikov on the move to Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring defenceman Dmitry Kulikov from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional fourth-round draft pick, pending a trade call according to TSN's Gord Miller.

The Kulikov deal to Edmonton is getting done, pending a trade call. NJ gets a conditional 4th. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) April 12, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie added the conditional fourth-round pick becomes a third round if the Oilers win a playoff round.

The veteran blueliner has two assists in 38 games with the Devils so far this season after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal last October.

Kulikov previously spent seven seasons with the Florida Panthers, one season with the Buffalo Sabres and three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets.

He was selected No. 14 overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. Kulikov is a native of Lipetsk, Russia.