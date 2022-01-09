2h ago
Oilers add two more to protocols, Monday's game vs. Sens postponed
TSN.ca Staff
Five more Oilers enter COVID protocols
Monday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues with the Oilers, the league announced on Sunday.
The game will now be played on Jan. 15 in Edmonton.
Monday's game between the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Devils.
The Oilers cancelled Sunday's practice and later announced that forwards Tyler Benson and Warren Foegele were added to protocols.
On Saturday, the Oilers placed five players and six staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The players included Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard, Slater Koekkoek, Brendan Perlini and Ilya Konovalov.
Six support staff of the travelling party were also added to protocol.
Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan were eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday.