Oilers add two more to protocols, Monday's game vs. Sens postponed

Monday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues with the Oilers, the league announced on Sunday.

The game will now be played on Jan. 15 in Edmonton.

The @NHL has postponed two games originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. https://t.co/TIM3y8Yg5j pic.twitter.com/hzHX8eAKnE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 9, 2022

From Oilers



Edmonton Oilers Transactions:



Placed in Covid protocol:

Tyler Benson (F)

Warren Foegele (F)



*Note*: Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators originally scheduled for Monday, January 10 will be played on Saturday, January 15 at 8:00 pm. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 9, 2022

Monday's game between the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Devils.

The Oilers cancelled Sunday's practice and later announced that forwards Tyler Benson and Warren Foegele were added to protocols.

On Saturday, the Oilers placed five players and six staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The players included Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard, Slater Koekkoek, Brendan Perlini and Ilya Konovalov.

Six support staff of the travelling party were also added to protocol.

Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan were eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday.