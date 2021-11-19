Nurse out a few weeks, Oilers to recall D Broberg

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is expected to miss a few weeks with an injury suffered in Thursday's overtime win, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

Gregor reported earlier on Thursday that the Oilers would be recalling 2019 first-round pick Philip Broberg from the AHL, noting that defenceman Slater Koekkoek left the OT win over the Winnipeg Jets with an injury. It's unclear how much time Koekkoek will miss.

Breaking...Darnell Nurse injured. Will miss a few weeks. https://t.co/a0kOduBrbt — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 19, 2021

Broberg, selected eighth overall in 2019, has 10 assists in 13 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season. The 20-year-old defenceman had three goals and 13 points in 44 games with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League last season.

Gregor adds Broberg could make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Confirmed...Philip Broberg is coming to Edmonton. Slater Koekkoek left last night with an injury and is out.



Broberg could make his NHL debut tomorrow v. Chicago. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 19, 2021

Nurse has 11 assists in 16 games this season after posting a career-high 16 goals and 36 points in 56 games last season.

Koekkoek has one assist in 11 games this season.