Oilers place F Neal on waivers
The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward James Neal on waivers. Neal, 33, has two goals and one assist in nine games this season.
He has two years remaining after this season on his current contract with a cap hit of $5.75 million.
The Whitby, Ont. native has 291 goals and 548 points in 830 career NHL games.