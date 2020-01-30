The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Joakim Nygard and defenceman Kris Russell on injured reserve and recalled forward Tyler Benson and defenceman William Lagesson from their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Nygard is out with a hand injury while Russell is in concussion protocol. Nygard has three goals and six assists in 33 games this season. Russell has eight assists in 49 games.

In 42 games for the Condors this season, Benson, a second round pick by the Oilers in 2016, has nine goals and 26 assists. Lagesson, who appeared in two games for the Oilers earlier this season, has three goals and seven assists in 25 games in the AHL this season.