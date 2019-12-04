Edmonton Oilers first-round draft pick Philip Broberg was among the players named to Sweden's preliminary roster for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

Broberg, who was selected eighth overall by the Oilers in June, had one assist in four games at the world juniors last year. He has three assists in 22 games with Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish league this season.

Sweden's roster also included Montreal Canadiens draft picks Mattias Norlinder and Jacob Olofsson. Norlinder was selected in the third round earlier this year, while Olofsson was a fourth-round pick in 2018. Vancouver Canucks 2019 second-round pick Nils Höglander was named to the roster at forward.

The roster named Wednesday has two vacancies on defence and one open spot at forward. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that Sweden's ideal scenario would be adding Adam Boqvist of the Chicago Blackhawks and Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs, both of whom are currently playing in the AHL, to their blueline before the tournament. He adds the team would also like to add Winnipeg Jets forward David Gustafsson, but it's unclear whether the Jets will be willing to loan him out.

Gustafsson, a second-round pick in 2018, has one goal in 21 games with the Jets this season.

As for the F *one more will be added, SWE would like it to be WPG’s David Gustafsson but it’s too soon to say whether the Jets would be inclined to loan him out. For players in the NHL, the loan has to happen no later than the NHL roster freeze the week before Christmas. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 4, 2019

Sweden's roster also included two 2020 draft eligible players in Alexander Holtz and Lucas Raymond. Raymond was ranked sixth in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's November ranking, while Holtz was ninth.

The full preliminary roster is below:

Forwards

Alexander Holtz

Samuel Fagemo

Oskar Bäck

Lucas Raymond

Nikola Pasic

Nils Höglander

Karl Henriksson

Albin Eriksson

Linus Öberg

Jonatan Berggren

Jacob Olofsson

Linus Nässén

Defence

Adam Ginning

Philip Broberg

Mattias Norlinder

Tobias Björnfot

Nils Lundkvist

Goaltender

Jesper Eliasson

Hugo Alnefelt

Erik Portillo