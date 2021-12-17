The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the NHL's COVID protocol on Friday.

The move comes one day after Edmonton placed Devin Shore in the protocol. Head coach Dave Tippett and forward Ryan McLeod were previously placed in the protocol on Tuesday.

The Oilers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday night with associate coach Jim Playfair filling in for Tippett behind the bench.

Nugent-Hopkins, 27, had one assist in Thursday's win while logging 19:42 of ice time. He has three goals and 25 points in 28 games this season.