It appears the Edmonton Oilers are close to signing one of their top forwards to a contract extension.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Oilers are set to announce an eight-year, $41 million contract extension with centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The deal includes a no-movement clause.

Nugent-Hopkins, 28, is coming off the final season of a seven-year, $42 million contract signed with the Oilers prior to the 2014 season.

He tallied 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this season and was fifth on the team in points behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Darnell Nurse.

Drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins has spent his entire career in Edmonton, accumulating 185 goals and 478 points in 656 games.