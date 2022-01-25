Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett says Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will take the morning skate and if he looks good, he will play tonight.

Tippett says RNH will take the morning skate & if he looks good he will play tonight. Sounds optimistic. Koskinen will start. Kassian also in. #Oilers @TSNHockey @TSN_Edge — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 25, 2022

Nugent-Hopkins, 28, hasn't played since Dec. 31 due to a lower-body injury. He was a full participant in Monday's practice.

The Burnaby, B.C. native has three goals and 26 points in 30 games this season.

Mikko Koskinen will start in net against the Vancouver Canucks. In his last start on Jan. 22 against the Calgary Flames, Koskinen stopped 44 of 47 shots in a 5-3 victory.

Zack Kassian will also return to the lineup after missing Saturday's contest with a non-COVID illness. He has five goals and 13 points in 28 games this season.