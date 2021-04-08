Should the Oilers be looking for more scoring depth at the deadline?

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is hurt and will not play in his team's game tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

Nugent-Hopkins is hurt. Hence, unavailable for tonight’s game. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 8, 2021

The absence of the 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins Thursday comes a day after he played in the Oilers' win over the Ottawa. He has 28 points this season (12G, 16A) in 40 games.

Nugent-Hopkins, a pending free agent at season's end, is in the final year of a seven-year, $42 million contract he signed with Edmonton prior to the 2014 season.