1h ago
Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins out vs. Sens
Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is hurt and will not play in his team's game tonight against the Ottawa Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
Nugent-Hopkins is hurt. Hence, unavailable for tonight’s game.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 8, 2021
The absence of the 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins Thursday comes a day after he played in the Oilers' win over the Ottawa. He has 28 points this season (12G, 16A) in 40 games.
Nugent-Hopkins, a pending free agent at season's end, is in the final year of a seven-year, $42 million contract he signed with Edmonton prior to the 2014 season.