Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft notes that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is more week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has returned home to Edmonton.

Nugent-Hopkins suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers, playing just 3:40 before departing. He sat out Sunday's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has seven goals and 37 points in 45 games this season.