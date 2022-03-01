Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft notes that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is more week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has returned home to Edmonton. 

Nugent-Hopkins suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers, playing just 3:40 before departing. He sat out Sunday's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

He has seven goals and 37 points in 45 games this season.  